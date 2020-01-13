51st Annual NAACP Image Awards Nominees Announced

NAACP Image Awards

The nominees for the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards have been announced and highlight some of daytime's top stars, both past and present. Among the talented individuals up for awards are the inimitable Angela Bassett (ex-Leonie, Ryan's Hope; ex-Selina, Search for Tomorrow).

Bassett is nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (9-1-1). Giancarlo Esposito (ex-Clay, Guiding Light) is up for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. And even more stars of primetime soaps came to shine. Blair Underwood (ex-Bobby, One Life to Live) is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series category for his role in Dear White People.

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, All My Children) is nominated for his role in Just Mercy in the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture category. James Earl Jones (ex-Dr. Jerry Turner, As the World Turns/ex-Dr. Jim Frazier, Guiding Light) is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film) for his The Lion King work.

The candidates for Outstanding Talk Series include daytime chatfests The Real and The Tamron Hall Show. In the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble category, The View and all its hosts - Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, and Ana Navarro - are nominated.

In the Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble category, former daytime - and current Facebook Watch - host Steve Harvey and Wayne Brady were nominated for Celebrity Family Feud and Let's Make a Deal, respectively.