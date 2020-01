The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke IS DONE With Interlopers

Rena Sofer, Katherine Kelly Lang

Kissing bandit Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) comes clean on The Bold and the Beautiful. First it was Quinn (Rena Sofer), now it's Shauna (Denise Richards).

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronts a sassy Shauna and delivers her a clear message.

Watch the new B&B promo below: