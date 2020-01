Days of Our Lives Promo: Will's World Gets Turned Upside Down

Judi Evans

Will (Chandler Massey) has an eye-popping experience on Days of Our Lives. Adrienne . . . or is it Bonnie (Judi Evans) . . . drops by the prison for a visit.

Eli (Lamon Archey) proposes to Gabi (Camila Banus), but a freshly washed, squeaky clean JJ (Casey Moss) has something to say about it.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) comes home, but is Nicole (Arianne Zucker) a part of his future plans?

Watch the new DAYS promo below: