Will As the World Turns Alum Emmy Rossum Return for Shameless' Final Season?

Emmy Rossum Getty Images for Apple TV+

Emmy Rossum (ex-Abigail, As the World Turns) has gone on to star on screens big (Phantom of the Opera) and small (Shameless). With the latter show's eleventh and final season due to air on Showtime, will Rossum return as Fiona Gallagher?

Gary Levine, Showtime's co-president of entertainment, told Deadline:

Too early to say. She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn’t owe us anything. She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely.

Rossum is currently working with her husband, writer/director/producer Sam Esmail, on a drama based on the life of L.A. model Angelyne.