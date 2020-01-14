CBS Orders More Primetime for The Price Is Right

Drew Carey

The Price is Right is returning to primetime. After the success CBS had last month, the Tiffany network has given the green light for three more specials, which will be hosted by Drew Carey.

Deadline is reporting the three episodes will air in the spring. This comes on the heels of the ratings smash from two celebrity specials. The first aired on December 22 as The Price is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with the Cast of SEAL Team. It was followed on the next night by The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogan.

SEAL Team's David Boreanaz and the crew played for Headstrong Project, a charity dedicated to providing mental health treatment for post-9/11 vets and their families. Rogan played for the Alzheimer's nonprofit Hilarity for Charity, which he founded with his wife Lauren Miller Rogen. Their organization brings awareness to the illness, and inspires change and accelerates progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support.

As yet, CBS has not stated who will star in the upcoming shows or when they will air.