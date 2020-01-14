Grace Byers (ex-Anika, Empire) has been cast in a half-hour comedy show from Tracy Oliver, writer of Girls Trip and the TV adaptation of The First Wives Club. According to Deadline, the show centers on four Black women, friends from their days at New York University, who are navigating life, love, and careers. Byers' character, Quinn, is "an optimistic, creative, and romantic talented fashion designer."

Girls Trip director Malcolm E. Lee will direct the first two episodes of the show, which was previously titled Harlem. Appearing alongside Byers will be Meagan Good, who plays Camille, a professor of sex and love at Columbia University who is struggling to find happily-ever-after in her own life; Jerrie Johnson, whose character, Tye, is "an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm’s length"; and Shoniqua Shandai, whose character, Angie, is Quinn's roommate and "a smart, filter-free, aspiring singer."

The as-yet-untitled comedy will come from Amazon and will feature ten episodes. Behind the show will be Universal Television and Paper Kite Productions (AKA Amy Poehler's production company). Executive producers will be Oliver, Poehler, Paper Kite's Kim Lessing, and Master of None's Dave Becky.