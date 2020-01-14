General Hospital's Nazanin Boniadi Scores Role in Lord of the Rings TV Show

Actress and human rights activist Nazanin Boniadi is best known to soap fans for her role as Dr. Leyla Mir on General Hospital and General Hospital: Night Shift. Since leaving GH, she's earned major roles in the Ben-Hur remake and Bombshell. Now, she's been tapped to appear in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV reboot, per Deadline.

Although her role has not yet been announced, shooting starts next month, while table reads are currently going on in New Zealand. Showrunners and executive producers Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne stated: