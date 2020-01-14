General Hospital's Nazanin Boniadi Scores Role in Lord of the Rings TV Show
Actress and human rights activist Nazanin Boniadi is best known to soap fans for her role as Dr. Leyla Mir on General Hospital and General Hospital: Night Shift. Since leaving GH, she's earned major roles in the Ben-Hur remake and Bombshell. Now, she's been tapped to appear in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV reboot, per Deadline.
Although her role has not yet been announced, shooting starts next month, while table reads are currently going on in New Zealand. Showrunners and executive producers Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne stated:
After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.