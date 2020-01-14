Psychological Thriller You, Starring Soap Alums, Gets Third Season at Netflix

The surprise hit show You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, started life on Lifetime and has since become a Netflix original series. Fresh off a successful second season that dropped on Dec. 26, the psychological thriller has been renewed for a third season, per Variety.

The next season will contain 10 episodes and will debut in 2021. Co-creators Gamble and Berlanti will serve as EPs, with Gamble again serving as showrunner. You stars Penn Badgley (ex-Dan, Gossip Girl; ex-Phillip III, The Young and the Restless) as Joe, a man who stalks his varied love interests.

Ambyr Childers (ex-Colby, All My Children) appears as Joe's ex in season one and is a regular cast member in season two. Other soap actors to appear on You include Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Chris, As the World Turns; ex-Aiden, Days of Our Lives; ex-Scott, AMC; ex-Bill, Guiding Light); John Stamos (ex-Blackie, General Hospital); and Michael Park (ex-Jack, ATWT).