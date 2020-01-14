Ratings, Rants, and Raves: All Soaps Rise to the New Year's Occassion

The ratings for the week of December 30-January 3 have been released and they give soap fans some positive news to ring in the New Year. All four daytime dramas gained viewers for the week and there was a bit of a shakeup in the key demos. (Source: Soap Opera Network). Ahhhhh, it is so nice to not have to be Negative Nelly, at least for this week! Let's get into it . . .

Sharon Case

The Young and the Restless pulled in an additional 102,000 viewers this week (3.849 million/2.8), but was down 388,000 viewers year to year. Genoa City rang in the new year with news of Chloe's (Elizabeth Hendrickson) pregnancy and Sharon (Sharon Case) finding a lump in her breast. In all key demos, Y&R continued at #1 in both viewers and rating.

Matthew Atkinson, Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled in an additional 19,000 viewers this week (3.134 million/2.32), but was down 310,000 viewers year to year. This new year seemed very similar to the last with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) manipulating folks, and Hope (Annika Noelle) wringing her hands out of confusion and frustration. In all key demos, B&B faltered in both viewers and rating. The CBS daytime drama dropped to #4 in women 18-49, and #3 in women 18-34 and 25-54.

Josh Swickard

General Hospital pulled in an impressive 207,000 viewers this week (2.347 million/1.73), but was down 152,000 viewers year to year. Port Charles sang Auld Lang Syne, and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Chase (Josh Swickard) hit the sheets. The key demos brought even more big news as GH hit #2 in all key demos (tied for #1 in women 18-49 rating).

Stephen Nichols, Kristian Alfonso

Days of Our Lives pulled in an additional 68,000 viewers this week (1.834 million/1.36), but was down a gasp-worthy 456,000 viewers year to year as Salem said hello to 2020 . . . and 2021. The key demos brought a touch more good news for the NBC daytime drama as DAYS jumped to #3 in women 18-49.

Once again, all four daytime dramas had two days where they either didn't air an episode or the episodes that aired didn't count towards the official viewers and rating count. The next few weeks of ratings should feature five full episodes from all four soaps before impeachment hearings head our way again towards the end of January.

That's it for another week of the numbers. What do you think? Do these numbers reflect what you saw on your screens? Sound off in the comments!