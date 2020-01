WATCH: All Will Be Revealed in the Final Installment of Last Blast Reunion

Last Blast Reunion

Secrets and lies are all going to be revealed on the final episode of Last Blast Reunion. In the last installment, Jan (Heather Lindell) faces off with her former Salem pals. Will there be bloodshed or will they finally come together? Watch a little taste of what's to come below!

The final episode of Last Blast Reunion drops Thursday on the DOOL App.