WATCH: Faith Evans Tells Wendy Williams About Stevie J. Marriage, Lifetime Docuseries

Faith Evans, Wendy Williams

R&B singer Faith Evans sat down with Wendy Williams on Jan. 13 to discuss her very public marriage to reality personality/music producer Stevie J. and Lifetime's new docuseries, Hopelessly in Love. That show features an episode dedicated to Faith and her late husband (and Stevie's former collaborator), The Notorious B.I.G.

Evans and Stevie dated for several years, broke up (amidst some drama with his ex, Joseline Hernandez), and reunited and wed in 2018. Williams joked that the known playboy couldn't be reformed, telling Evan, "I love him, but he scares me."

Evans also asserted that Hopelessly in Love dredged up some old incidents in her and Biggie's past. She noted:

The truth of the matter is –and this is with no disrespect to the network or the producers—what I thought I was signing up to do was specifically a love story about how Big and I fell in love.

She added:

It wasn’t so much how I’m depicted, it’s just that I would never done something to put Big’s legacy back to...

Last week, Evans told Page Six:

I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place,” she said. “I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.

Watch Faith and Wendy chat it up below.