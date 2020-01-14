WATCH: Olympic Medalist Jamie Dantzscher Talks About Abuse by Ex-Team Doctor on The Doctors

Jamie Dantzscher

Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher had a candid conversation with The Doctors regarding the abuse she suffered at the hands of convicted pedophile and former team doctor Larry Nassar. She appeared with Nassar's first known victim, Sarah Klein. The duo revealed their own encounters with Nassar and shared how they suffered through an abusive environment. They also added they feel this is still going on in the world of competitive sports.

The women appeared alongside ESPN and Peabody Award-winning journalists John Barr and Dan Murphy, who discussed their book Start by Believing, which details Nassar's chronic abuse of gymnasts.

Dantzscher talked about how she put her trust in Nassar and was abused by him when she was 12 years old. Dantzscher stated,

From day one, I trusted him… he was nice, he was like my buddy… I never thought Larry would do anything to hurt me.

Watch the clip below.

