Cameron Mathison Reflects on  All My Children Challenges, Relationship with Fans

Amidst a renal cancer battle and recovery, Home and Family host Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is expressing gratitude for his health, family, and career success. H mused on the challenges of filming a dialogue-heavy soap opera for many years and the importance of his fans in a chat with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos.

Looking back at AMC, Mathison marveled at the demanding schedule of filming dozens of pages of dialogue every day. He recalled:

Initially, it was hard. I just became pretty good at memorizing and I had a few little tricks and techniques that I would use to help get the words in for me. It's amazing what you can do. You end up rising to the occasion. It's remarkable.

Mathison credited his legions of fans from soaps and other gigs for so much support over the year. He noted:

Everything that I have accomplished in my career is because of the fans. If they weren't supporting me, writing letters and sending emails, I wouldn't be doing any of these things. The fans have been with me when I got married, when my kids were born, and through my cancer struggle. Their immediate feedback and support have given me so many opportunities. I literally feel like my fans are extended family to me. I feel so close to them and so grateful to them.

