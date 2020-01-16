HBO Max Exec and Former Gossip Girl Star Provide Updates on Reboot

The CW

The Gossip Girl reboot is going full steam ahead at HBO Max. Updates are streaming in from network execs and important behind-the-scenes figures alike.

The network's head of original content, Sarah Andrew, told TVLine that her team has reviewed the first script. Thankfully, she said, "we all breathed a big sigh of relief, because it’s very good… as you can imagine, the bar is very high." Andrew added that it's still "early days" in regards to casting, however.

Will any of the original GG cast appear on the reboot? When asked, Penn Badgley (ak.a. Dan) told ET: