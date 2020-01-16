Hoda and Jenna's Hour of Today Will Get a Live Studio Audience Twice a Week

The fourth hour of Today is getting bigger. Today with Hoda & Jenna - helmed by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - will include a live studio audience twice a week, according to Variety. The two hosts haven't spent as much time on screen as viewers might have liked, since both went on maternity leave last year.

Called Hoda & Jenna & Friends, these live-audience shows will be filmed beginning in February. Kotb and Bush Hager will film in Studio 6A, formerly home to Megyn Kelly Today. The slot's executive producer, Joanna LaMarca, said:

The ladies having an audience will make them better at what they do. There’s a certain energy when you perform on stage, when you have people react to what you are doing.

She added: