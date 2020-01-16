The Hollywood Museum to Exhibit Iconic Knots Landing Costumes

Joan Van Ark, Donelle Dadigan, Michele Lee, and Donna Mills Bill Dow/B. Harlan Boll Public Relations

Three of the leading ladies of Knots Landing will reunite at the Hollywood Museum to celebrate the show's fortieth anniversary. The museum will display iconic costumes worn by Donna Mills, Michele Lee, and Joan van Ark. A legendary primetime drama, Knots aired from Dec. 27, 1979, to May 13, 1993

The Knots Landing tribute will open to the public on Jan. 19. Attendees at the VIP reception on Jan. 18 will not only include Mills, Lee, and van Ark, but other soap luminaries like Dallas' Charlene Tilton (of course, KL began as a Dallas spin-off); Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital); Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless); and Elaine Ballace (Fern, The Rich and the Ruthless).

