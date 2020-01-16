Wendy Williams Apologizes for Poking Fun at Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Lip

Steven Bergman Photography

Wendy Williams is offering a mea culpa after receiving backlash for appearing to mock those born with cleft palates and lips. While discussing the Golden Globes on her Jan. 7 show, Williams talked about how she thought Joker Joaquin Phoenix star who won the award for Best Actor was "oddly attractive."

Williams stated:

When he shaves off his mustache, he's got a hairline fracture. He's got one of those, what do you call it, cleft lip, cleft palate.

Phoenix explained in a Vanity Fair interview in October that the scar on his lip wasn't due to a fixed cleft, but was a "nonsurgical scar" he was born with.

The talk show host then proceeded to pull her top lip over her teeth to mimic what a cleft looks like. Canadian football player Adam Bighill has been one of the many who criticized Williams for her remarks and has called for her to apologize. Bighill revealed his son Beau was having his lip repaired, posted a picture of him on Twitter, and stated,

Williams responded to Bighill's post and tweeted an apology and announced she was making a donation in Beau's honor. Williams stated,

Bighill thanked Williams for her apology and commented,