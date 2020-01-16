Y&R Spoilers: Billy Finds Himself in Trouble



Billy: The Abbott playboy (Jason Thompson) gets into some problems. Watch for Billy to make a big move.

Adam/Chelsea: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) and con-artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) step out in public together for the first time since they reunited. Don't look for the residents of Genoa City to be happy about this development.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) may say he's retired and taking it easy, but don't count him out just yet. Watch for Victor to give his namesake, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), some much needed information.

Chance/Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) and heir-turned-cop (Donny Boaz) heat things up. Just what will Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) think of this development?

Kyle/Summer: The ex-lovers and childhood friends (Michael Mealor and Hunter King) take a little road trip for work after he gets into it with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Sorry, Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) fans, but this trip makes things go left for the couple. Will Kyle start to get those old feelings for Summer again? Look for Kyle to use his dad - the OG Abbott player, Old Smilin' Jack (Peter Bergman) - as a sounding board.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) makes a tough call.