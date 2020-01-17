DC #950: JJ Washed His Balls

DC

Daytime Confidential returns from the holiday hiatus with a positive vibes episode. Join Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin as they dive into all of the things they enjoyed over the holidays from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

