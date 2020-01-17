Real Andrews Returns to General Hospital

Real Andrews Steven Bergman Photography

Real Andrews (ex-Walker Daniels, As the World Turns, ex-Hal Michaels, Days of Our Lives) took to Twitter to confirm he will be back on screen at General Hospital as former PCPD officer Marcus Taggert.

Taggert was a thorn in the side of Port Chuck's resident mobster, er, um, coffee importer. Taggert had a constant axe to grind with Sonny (Maurice Benard) because he blamed him for the death of his mentor, Sonny's stepfather, Deke. During his tenure, we also encountered Marcus' sister Gia and his mother Florence.

No details have been released about how Marcus will fit on canvas however, with a waterfront revitalization on the horizon and "coffee" shipments disappearing, we may see him tussle with his old nemesis.

Check out the tweet from Andrews below.

What do you think? Are you excited about Real Andrews returning to reprise the role of Marcus Taggert for the first time since 2003? We want to hear from you! Sound off in the comments!