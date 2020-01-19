The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn and Thomas Unite to Take Down Brooke

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) decides donating a kidney outweighs stealing a baby.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) declares war on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Wyatt ignores his instincts that something is wrong and sends Sally (Courtney Hope) packing.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has a proposition for Quinn.

Eric (John McCook) tells Shauna (Denise Richards) to ease on down the road.

Wyatt seeks advice from his ex-girlfriend/current stepmother Katie (Heather Tom) about how to handle his current fiancée Sally and his ex/future girlfriend Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Thomas and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tangle over Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Quinn lets the Forrester men know she will NOT bow down to Brooke.

Thomas gives Hope a disturbed shoulder to cry on.