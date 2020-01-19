Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Deaths, Baby Swaps, and Bitch Boy Eric

Greg Vaughan

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) take a little trip down memory lane.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) discuss affairs of the heart.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Evan (Brock Kelly) continue to get as physically close as you can while still being fully clothed.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Will (Chandler Massey) reminisce of car accidents gone by.

Justin (Wally Kurth) says goodbye to Adrienne (Judi Evans).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) is back in town and ready to figure out what's up with his mama (Kristian Alfonso).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) recalls the day her baby was born . . . and died.

Kristen recalls what she did to Haley (Thia Megia) after she found out her baby died.

Victor tells Xander to channel his inner Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) and swap babies.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is mad, mad, mad at Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Eli (Lamon Archey) is sleeping with Gabi (Camila Banus) and dreaming of Lani (Sal Stowers).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) continue to make themselves at home at Gabi DiMera's mansion.

Summer (Marie Wilson) returns to Salem to visit Mama Maggie.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) hit the trail.

Ciara tries really hard to get Will to understand he really is innocent.