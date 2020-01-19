Marcus Coloma

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) tries to reason with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) . . . HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) continues to try and win Laura (Genie Francis) over.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) heads over to the hospital to check on someone who is having some sort of emergency.

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) gives his daddy the business instead of forgiveness.

Sonny is in the hot seat with Taggert (Real Andrews).

Ava (Maura West) pours salt in Nikolas' open wounds.

Jason (Steve Burton) tries to figure out what's up with exploding "coffee" trucks.

Ned (Wally Kurth) scratches Michael's (Chad Duell) back.

Nikolas gives in and signs Ava's post-nup, but not before he adds his own conditions.

Tad Martin, Esq. (Michael E. Knight) continues his stint as legal counsel to the baddies of Port Charles by keeping tabs on Nelle and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Anna (Finola Hughes) has a surprise reunion . . . and it feels so good.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason engage in a rousing rendition of, "How do you solve a problem like Peter (Wes Ramsey)?"

Finn (Michael Easton) and Nikolas come to verbal blows.

Nelle causes all sorts of problems for Brad (Parry Shen) when Michael decides he knows how to better take care of a child.