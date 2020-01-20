The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke and Quinn Divide the House of Forrester

Rena Sofer

An intense rivalry was reignited last week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are going to war to hold power over Eric (John McCook) and his home. The poor guy doesn't seem to realize how this all got stirred up again.

One thing you can probably bet on . . . Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and his loose lips will dodge the flying debris and walk away clean.

Watch the new B&B promo below: