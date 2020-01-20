Days of Our Lives to Receive Next-Day Airings on NBC's New Streaming Service

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives isn't leaving our TV screens anytime soon, nor are new episodes moving to NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. However, episodes of Days will be featured on Peacock the day after the air.

People describes as Peacock as "a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers offering more than 600 movies and 400 series."

Other NBC shows with next-day airings on Peacock will include Ellen’s Game of Games, Access Hollywood, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Different pricing tiers for Peacock will be launched in spring-summer 2020.