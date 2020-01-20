Days of Our Lives Promo: Pieces of the Gap Year Puzzle Come to Light

Linsey Godfrey, Judi Evans

What happened in Salem after the fast forward? You're about to find out as questions are answered on Days of Our Lives.

JJ (Casey Moss) mourns the loss of Haley (Thia Megia) after her unfortunate encounter with a grief-stricken Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) goes into labor and Adrienne (Judi Evans) rushes her to the hospital. Will (Chandler Massey) texts and drives in the dark, which leads to a tragic loss.

But . . . is everything as it appears?

Watch the new DAYS promo below: