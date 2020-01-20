Genie Francis, Sofia Mattsson, Chad Duell

General Hospital has upped its promo game for this week's stories, which will likely send shockwaves through February sweeps and beyond. Let's break it down.

Trouble . . . or is it coffee? . . . is brewing in Port Charles and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) wants to know if a turf war is about to break out. Sonny (Maurice Benard) is concerned for his family since he doesn't know who's pulling his strings and flaming out his delivery trucks.

Michael (Chad Duell) fears for Sasha's (Sofia Mattsson) life. His solution is to have her move in to keep her safe. Has she read up on his past gal pals? He's all up in his feelings and blurts out a previously unknown truth. Sasha may not be ready to hear what he has to say.

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) comes home mad as a wet hornet. He tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) exactly what he thinks of him and throws an insult that makes big daddy feel even worse. Those crazy Cassadines! Leave it to Ava (Maura West) to coach Spencer to ease up on his anger.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) doesn't care about his parentage as much as he does for Nina (Cynthia Watros). Despite their repeated attempts at getting hitched without success, he declares his love for her . . . again. It may be too late however, as suave, smooth Aussie Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) bows up Cupid's arrow.

Carly (Laura Wright), who is not one to squash down her opinions, declares to Michael that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will care for Wiley over her dead body. (Any takers?) Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets sassy and uppity with Nelle, the one person who can blow their lives apart at any moment.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) has also had her fill of Cassadine men. After Nikolas' stunt, she pulls out her big guns to blow holes through her custody agreement with Valentin.

Speaking of guns, Chase (Josh Swickard), Mike (Max Gail), Josslyn (Eden McCoy), Sasha, Jason (Steve Burton), Carly, Sonny, and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) get caught up in a gangland shootout. One very important person takes a hit.

Check out the extended GH promo below: