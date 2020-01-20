Kelly Ripa Tells Audience She No Longer Drinks Alcohol
Kelly Ripa is getting honest with her audience. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, she revealed she's stopped drinking alcohol within the last few years.
She quipped:
They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.
Ripa continued:
I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip.
The former soap star didn't shed additional light on why she made the choice to venture on a sobriety journey.