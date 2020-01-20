Maura West, Marcus Coloma

The ratings are out for January 6-10 and for the second week in a row, all the soaps in soapville received some positive news. (Source: Soap Opera Network). The news is not all rainbows and unicorns, but let's maintain our positive attitude while we dig in. Namaste, bitches. Let's get into it . . .

Matthew Atkinson, Scott Clifton

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled in an additional 128,000 viewers this week (3.262 million/2.79), but was down 188,000 viewers year to year as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) manipulated Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) into doing his dirty work with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). The demos were not quite as positive for B&B, as the CBS daytime drama landed at #3 amongst viewers in all categories.

Stacy Haiduk

Days of Our Lives continued the slow climb back from the basement by adding 52,000 viewers for the week (1.886 million/1.4), but remained down a gut-punching 447,000 viewers year to year as Stefano (Stephen Nichols) revealed himself to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and Jack (Matthew Ashford) and "Steve" engaged in a war of words. The demos were so-so for DAYS as the NBC daytime drama remained #4 in all categories, but also pretty much remained steady in viewers.

James Patrick Stuart

General Hospital dropped 14,000 viewers for the week (2.333 million/1.78) and remained down 96,000 viewers year to year as Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) revealed themselves, and Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) jig was finally up. The key demos brought better news for GH as the ABC drama hit #2 in viewers for all key demos.

Melissa Ordway, Donny Boaz

The Young and the Restless dropped 115,000 viewers for the week (3.734 million/2.79) and remained down a knee-buckling 461,000 viewers year to year as Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) got closer, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushed Abby's (Melissa Ordway) buttons about Chance (Donny Boaz). The demos brought a little better news as the CBS daytime drama remained #1 across categories.

A special shout out to GH for hitting a 1.9 rating and 2.483 million viewers on Monday, January 6 when a dripping Ava and Nikolas busted up Valentin and Nina's wedding, Part Deux. GH has not hit those numbers since pulling in 2.554 million viewers on March 15, 2019 and a 1.90 rating on March 4, 2019. That time period represents the culmination of the Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) reign of terror. Congrats to GH!

That's it for this week. What did you think? Do these numbers represent what you saw on your screens? Sound off in the comments!