Will Packer, Debmar-Mercury's Central Ave to Debut Twice-Weekly Shows This September

Film and TV producer Will Packer and Debmar-Mercury's entertainment news magazine show, Central Ave, is getting a fall pick-up after a successful test run. Deadline reports that, starting in September 2020, Central Ave will air two half-episodes per week on Fox, which will air together as a full hour on weekends.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said:

We knew from the minute Central Ave debuted that it is a winner and our partners at Fox agreed. With our consensus being shows like this rarely come along, and with an unusually crowded weekday market this fall, we looked toward the weekends. Having the entire stage all to itself, we believe Central Ave has a good chance to thrive airing in strong weekend time periods with all original episodes and ultimately return as a weekday strip.

Packer commented:

I could not be happier with the results of our test and the support from the Fox Stations and the Debmar-Mercury team. This pickup by Fox underscores what I’ve always known: there is an audience for cool, diverse, unique perspectives. Can’t wait to bring that audience to stations nationwide.

Originally, the test run posed Central Ave as a weekday show, but Deadline notes that "the new plan is to give it more room to stand out on the weekend." Co-creator Monique Chenault will serve as showrunner and executive producer; Packer himself and Will Packer Media's Kelly Smith will also be EPs.