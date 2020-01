The Young and the Restless Promo: Summer Makes Her Move on Kyle

Michael Mealor, Hunter King

Lola's (Sasha Calle) kitchen explodes on The Young and the Restless. Kyle's (Michael Mealor) rivalry with his broheme-cuz Theo (Tyler Johnson) gets physical. Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) uses beer lube to loosen up Kyle.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) decides it's time to chase Chase (Donny Boaz) and take him away from Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Watch the new Y&R promo below: