Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek is fighting pancreatic cancer and continuing his grueling job, but he's admitted he's already planned how he'll exit the show. But will he have a say in who will be the next host? That's a no, says Trebek.

Trebek told TVLine at the TCA winter press tour:

It’s not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion.

Pressed on the matter, he continued:

When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…’ Uhhhh, let’s see…. Betty White! Betty White is my choice.

The indefatigable White (ex-Ann Douglas, The Bold and the Beautiful) is not only a Hollywood legend, but also a game show veteran. In fact, she received the moniker "the First Lady of Game Shows" and married Password host Allen Ludden. But we're not sure the 98-years-young icon would want to commit to the nightly gig.