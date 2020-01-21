Alex Trebek Won't Decide Next Jeopardy! Host...But He Shares Dream Pick
Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek is fighting pancreatic cancer and continuing his grueling job, but he's admitted he's already planned how he'll exit the show. But will he have a say in who will be the next host? That's a no, says Trebek.
Trebek told TVLine at the TCA winter press tour:
It’s not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion.
Pressed on the matter, he continued:
When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…’ Uhhhh, let’s see…. Betty White! Betty White is my choice.
The indefatigable White (ex-Ann Douglas, The Bold and the Beautiful) is not only a Hollywood legend, but also a game show veteran. In fact, she received the moniker "the First Lady of Game Shows" and married Password host Allen Ludden. But we're not sure the 98-years-young icon would want to commit to the nightly gig.