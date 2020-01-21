Talk Show Syndication is Back, Deadline Reports

Talk show syndication is up, Deadline reported, before the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE)'s 57th annual conference. Syndication took a dip in recent years due to failed efforts from Katie Couric, Harry Connick, Jr., and Arsenio Hall, but has rebounded, in part due to the success of Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall's chatfests.

The news comes as two new talk shows prepare to enter the market this fall, from Drew Barrymore and Nick Cannon, respectively, and the pick-up of Will Packer and Debmar-Mercury's Central Ave. Debmar-Mercury co-president Mort Marcus told the publication:

Some years, the meetings at NATPE can be perfunctory, but this year they’re not. Nick Cannon, Drew Barrymore – those are shows the marketplace wants, but it’s tighter out there” in terms of shelf space.

Deadline noted that local TV station consolidation has proven a challenge. Frank Cicha, Fox Television Stations' head of programming, said of distribution: