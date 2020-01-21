The Young and the Restless' Cait Fairbanks Talks Teriah's Evolution

Steven Bergman Photography

Emmy nominee Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, The Young and the Restless) chatted with TV Insider's Michael Maloney about playing half of a same-sex fan-favorite couple on daytime's number-one drama. Right now, her character is on tour with her secret ex-husband, meaning she's in a long-distance relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Fairbanks discussed the largely positive fan reaction to the "Teriah" pairing, saying:

In person, everyone is nice. No one is mean in person. Also, I’m a [littler] taller so, I think people can get intimidated by that? So many people are nice and giving and patient. I only tend to read social media posts if I’m tagged in them, but if [the remarks] are cruel I don’t really need to say anything. Most of the supporters who are passionate about 'Teriah' will spring into action. I’ve lived a lot of my life as a loner. It’s nice when people defend me because they want to.

When asked if she felt like a spokesperson for the LGBTIA+ community, Fairbanks responded:

No. I’ve always participated in things. I grew up in the theater and the gay community was always around me. I take part in things when I’m asked. I love what I do, but no, I don’t feel like a spokesperson. I am a big proponent of people being kind to one another..

She added of Tessa and Mariah's anniversary episode: