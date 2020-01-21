The Young and the Restless' Cait Fairbanks Talks Teriah's Evolution
Emmy nominee Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, The Young and the Restless) chatted with TV Insider's Michael Maloney about playing half of a same-sex fan-favorite couple on daytime's number-one drama. Right now, her character is on tour with her secret ex-husband, meaning she's in a long-distance relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes).
Fairbanks discussed the largely positive fan reaction to the "Teriah" pairing, saying:
In person, everyone is nice. No one is mean in person. Also, I’m a [littler] taller so, I think people can get intimidated by that? So many people are nice and giving and patient. I only tend to read social media posts if I’m tagged in them, but if [the remarks] are cruel I don’t really need to say anything. Most of the supporters who are passionate about 'Teriah' will spring into action. I’ve lived a lot of my life as a loner. It’s nice when people defend me because they want to.
When asked if she felt like a spokesperson for the LGBTIA+ community, Fairbanks responded:
No. I’ve always participated in things. I grew up in the theater and the gay community was always around me. I take part in things when I’m asked. I love what I do, but no, I don’t feel like a spokesperson. I am a big proponent of people being kind to one another..
She added of Tessa and Mariah's anniversary episode:
It’s great that we’re still in love, but as actors we crave for our characters to have conflict and drama. We saw the dialogue for those [party] scenes and we’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’ But when we shot it, all of a sudden, I found myself crying. Mariah read this cute poem to Tessa. Both of us saw how far the characters have come and it meant something. It just hit me how much this all means. It’s exciting, but nerve-wracking.