WATCH: Maya Cummings Honors Late Husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, on The View

Whoop Goldberg, Joy Behar, Maya Rockeymore Cummings, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain The View/YouTube

In 2019, the nation mourned the passing of a brilliant civil rights advocate and congressman in Rep. Elijah Cummings. His widow - Maya Rockeymore Cummings, a former chairperson of the Maryland Democratic Party and Maryland gubernatorial candidate - appeared on The View on Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. She discussed how Donald Trump's antics harmed Rep. Cummings' health and why she is now running for husband's House of Representatives seat.

Before his death, Rep. Cummings was leading the probe into Trump as head of the House Oversight Committee. The president repeatedly spewed hatred towards the ailing politician, which Rockeymore Cummings said had a detrimental effect on her husband's health. She told the panel, per RawStory:

It hurt him deeply. Absolutely, and it hurt him at his worst moment. Elijah was already battling health issues, so to have the president come out and do this at that time, you know, it really depressed him and it stressed him, and I think it undermined his health.

She added:

It was our reality. Absolutely, and all of his minions out there — nasty tweets, death threats, you name it, we were going through it.

Rockeymore Cummings is currently running for Rep. Cummings' former seat in the House of Representatives in order to continue his legacy. She recalled of her husband, per ABC News:

He grew up in a segregated Baltimore, so he knew what it was like for Americans’ history of hatred to influence and depress the opportunities for a whole generation of people just because of skin color.

Watch the discussion below.