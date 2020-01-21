WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne Discusses Parkinson's Battle on Good Morning America

Ozzy Osbourne sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to exclusively discuss his fight with Parkinson's disease. Joining him was wife Sharon Osbourne, co-host of The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne said:

It's PRKN 2. There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's - it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.

His battle with Parkinson's led Ozzy to postpone his world tour. He provided an update on his progress:

I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling.

The Osbournes have dealt with the diagnosis as a family. Son Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, noted:

I understand when you have something you don't want to have -- but if he wants to talk, and if not -- I try to slip in information.

Ozzy is releasing his latest album, Ordinary Man, on Feb. 21. Watch the Osbournes get candid below.