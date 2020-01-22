Bloop: NeNe Leakes Denies Wendy Williams' Claims of RHOA Departure

Steven Bergman Photography

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes is shutting down the chatter about her departure from hit Bravo reality series. Leakes, an original cast member of the series, caused quite a stir when her pal Wendy Williams revealed on her self-titled talk show this week that Leakes was hitting the bricks.

On Tuesday's show, Williams told guest and Bravo superfan Jerry O'Connell that Leakes texted her while on a commercial break when she was in the bathroom she was quitting the show.

Related: Did Wendy Williams Just Reveal Top-Secret Real Housewives Gossip?

Later on, Leakes posted an Instagram picture with the caption,

WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH

The following day, Leakes took to Twitter to dismiss the claims as just rants. Leakes tweeted,

And there you have it.