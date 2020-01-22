Christian Keyes Heads to The Young and the Restless

Christian Keyes CBS

Looks like viewers will finally get a glimpse of Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) past, courtesy of Christian Keyes. The Young and the Restless has cast Keyes in the role of Ripley Turner, who knows the mysterious legal maven very well. As viewers know Amanda revealed she filed a restraining order against Ripley, her ex-boyfriend.

Keyes has appeared in films Madea Goes to Jail and The Preacher's Son and on television shows Supernatural, Legends of Tomorrow, and as a series regular on Saints and Sinners.

Look for Keyes to debut on Feb. 5.