Did Wendy Williams Just Reveal Top-Secret Real Housewives Gossip?

Did Wendy Williams just give away a major Real Housewives of Atlanta spoiler on her talk show? Despite her former feud with NeNe Leakes, the ladies have since put the past behind them and even planned a girls' trip with Tamar Braxton. On her chatfest's Jan. 21 episode, Williams might have given up a major spoiler about Leakes' status on RHOA, however.

As quoted in People, Williams told guest Jerry O'Connell:

I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting.'

Williams added,

I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.

However, there's no official confirmation yet. Leakes' rep told People:

It's been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.

The reality star then posted an apparent reaction on Instagram:

What do you think of Williams' exclusive gossip? Would you like to see NeNe confront the rumors on Wendy's couch? Tell us in the comments!