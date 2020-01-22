Drew Barrymore Chatfest Clears Bulk of US for Nationwide Launch This Fall

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is the latest in a line of new syndicated talk shows to hit the airwaves. Deadline is reporting The Drew Barrymore Show has been cleared in 85% of the US. The announcement was made on the first day of NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives) in Miami by CBS Television Distribution's Chief Operating Officer Steve LoCascio.

Although the exact format hasn't been determined, Barrymore's show will have access to the nation's top markets by CBS stations.

Executive Vice President of Sales Jonathan Bingaman stated,

The response from the station community has been overwhelming. Stations have really stepped up to support The Drew Barrymore Show, and we can’t wait to bring the show to life this fall.

Barrymore will also serve as executive producer, along with Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. The show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.