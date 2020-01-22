One Life to Live Alum Judith Light to Receive GLAAD Media Award
Judith Light will receive the 2020 Excellence in Media Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, to be held on March 19 in New York City. The Emmy and Tony winner - known to soap fans as Karen Wolek on One Life to Live and Judith Brown Ryland in the Dallas reboot - will be presented with the honor by Lilly Singh.
Deadline describes the award as one "presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people." Over the decades, Light has vocally supported HIV/AIDS research and received multiple honors for her work in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality.
Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of GLAAD, said:
Judith Light stood up for and with LGBTQ people when others in media and entertainment refused to speak up, and she has never left our side. When the GLAAD Media Awards first started and was a small event with little visibility, she was one of the few entertainers who would join us in calling for LGBTQ representation, so it is only fitting to now honor her advocacy on what has become the largest LGBTQ stage in the world. From standing alongside LGBTQ people during the AIDS crisis, to fighting for marriage equality, to now uplifting transgender people and issues, Judith advocates with a unique passion and an unending dedication that uplifts.”