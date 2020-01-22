One Life to Live Alum Judith Light to Receive GLAAD Media Award

Judith Light

Judith Light will receive the 2020 Excellence in Media Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, to be held on March 19 in New York City. The Emmy and Tony winner - known to soap fans as Karen Wolek on One Life to Live and Judith Brown Ryland in the Dallas reboot - will be presented with the honor by Lilly Singh.

Deadline describes the award as one "presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people." Over the decades, Light has vocally supported HIV/AIDS research and received multiple honors for her work in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality.

Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of GLAAD, said: