Team Brooke vs. Team Quinn: Which Witch Are You Siding With on The Bold and the Beautiful? (POLL)

The Bold and the Beautiful is upping the ante in the battle between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Brooke is threatening to do whatever it takes to get Quinn out of the Forrester mansion and her portrait down from above the mantle.

Quinn isn't budging an inch and will cling to her Forrester throne with everything she's got.

Meanwhile, good old Eric (John McCook) is riding the middle of the road extra hard on this one, but you don't have to.

