Brooklyn Rae Silzer

Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma Drake) tweeted out to the universe she's coming back to General Hospital.

Emma is the granddaughter of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Hopefully, this will mean more screen time for her grandparents or an appearance by mama Robin (Kimberly McCollough).

Her return comes on the heels of fellow cast mate Nicolas Bechtel (Spencer Cassadine).

Silzer didn't indicate when or why she's coming back, or for how long. Her last appearance was over a year ago.

Check out her tweet below: