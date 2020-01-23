Judi Evans

Judi Evans chatted with Soap Opera Digest about her swan song as Days of Our Lives' long-running character Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis. Evans, who is well known to soap fans for playing other iconic soap characters (Beth, Guiding Light; Paulina, Another World) started on DAYS in 1986.

Adrienne went on to glory this week. Evans said,



It's pretty devastating, I can't lie. You don't know what to think...It's like a part of your life, a big part, is gone.

Evans caught wind of her exit on the set and asked Co-executive Producer Albert Alarr, who admitted the rumor was true. She added,

It's just sad, because I loved working there.

At the end of the day, Evans understood the move and was happy it gave onscreen husband Justin (Wally Kurth) some juicy work. How well did Evans lie still as a corpse? Not very well. Tissues were plentiful for sure.

Catch the article in SOD at the news stand.