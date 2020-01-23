DC #951: Real Talk

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin return with some real talk about the state of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

What do these shows need to fix as we look forward into 2020?

You'll have to tune in to find out!

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.