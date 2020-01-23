Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She Had to Cancel Her Daughter's Debit Card

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa is keeping her life an open book on Live with Kelly and Ryan. On Jan. 23, the former All My Children actress told her audience why she canceled her daughter Lola's debit card.

Apparently, Lola, a student at New York University, has a habit of charging pricey meals on the Postmates app. Ripa recalled, per People:

I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates. She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.

But her sole daughter with hubby Mark Consuelos wasn't enjoying school food. Ripa added:

But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.

So the Consuelos clan shut down Lola's card quickly. Guess it's back to cafeteria food!