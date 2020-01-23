The Young and the Restless' Tyler Johnson to Star in Adopted in Danger

The Young and the Restless bad boy Tyler Johnson (Theo Vanderway) is coming to Lifetime. Johnson will star in the the network's movie Adopted in Danger. The movie centers on Candace (Allison Paige), a young woman who uses DNA testing to help reunite her with her birth parents. Soon afterwards, Candace starts to learn some family secrets are best left alone.

Johnson will star as Sean, alongside former Days of Our Lives fan favorite Jason Brooks (ex-Peter Blake) as Tom Mason and General Hospital and Port Charles alum Sarah Aldrich (ex-Courtney Kanelos) as Jeanette.

Adopted in Danger airs Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime.