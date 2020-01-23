WATCH: Kathryn Newton Shouts Out All My Children on SAG Red Carpet

Kathryn Newton stole the spotlight from on-screen mom Reese Witherspoon on Big Little Lies. But in a conversation with E!'s Jason Kennedy at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards, Newton recalled the soapy start to her career.

In the early 2000s, the actress played baby Colby Chandler on All My Children, daughter of Liza Colby Chandler (Marcy Walker) and Adam Chandler (David Canary). Oh, and there was that period of time when pretty much everyone thought she was Jake Martin (then-J. Eddie Peck)'s daughter.

Mentioning she's been acting since age four, Newton recalled:

I was on a soap opera called All My Children for five years and I did, like, a lot of commercials, too. I’m lie one of the longest members of SAG ever. It's actually funny.

Watch AMC hit the SAGs below.