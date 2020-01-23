Wendy Williams Finalizes Divorce from Kevin Hunter

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams has officially begun her next chapter. According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the talk show host finalized her divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter on Jan. 22 after citing irreconcilable difference as her reason for filing.

Neither party will pay alimony, but there's an intriguing side note. Page Six reports:

Williams did, however, agree to keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself that will go to Hunter should she die, but she has the right to reduce the amount on a yearly basis.

Williams also must cover her ex's health insurance policy, and the two will split the profits from selling their New Jersey home.

Page Six adds:

Hunter and Williams’ joint bank account will go to Williams and all of Hunter’s shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. will be signed over to Williams. She will remain the sole owner of Wendy, Inc. Hunter received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams, and a severance payment from Wendy, Inc. He will maintain ownership of his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce, as well.

Here's to a fresh start in this new year for Wendy!