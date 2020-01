Dark Shadows star John Karlen (Willie Loomis) passed away due to congestive heart failure on Jan. 22. He was 86. His major role in the vampiric soap opera earned him lasting renown.

Karlen garnered acclaim - and an Emmy - for his role as Harvey Lacey on Cagney & Lacey. In 1970, he also appeared as Casey on Another World.

Watch some of Karlen's best bits below.